BOSTON (CBS) — Three teens were stabbed near Franklin Park Zoo in Roxbury Saturday afternoon, according to Boston police. One is in critical condition.
Police said the stabbing happened on Blue Hill Avenue and they got a 911 call about it around 4:50 p.m. All of the victims were teens. One was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Two were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
No information about a suspect has been released. No further information has been released.