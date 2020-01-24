BRAINTREE (CBS) — It was a roadside journey of heartbreak for one very large extended family returning to the spot in Braintree where two beloved relatives were killed this week.
Emily Mercado translated for her aunt, who lost her son. “She says that they were both great sons, and they were amazing brothers and they were very humble, very hard-working.”
Step-brothers from Randolph, 23-year-old Bryan Davila Martinez and 20-year-old Jan Rivera were headed to work for their shift at Walmart in Quincy just after 4 a.m. Wednesday morning. They were in their car when it crashed with a pick-up truck on Granite Street in Braintree. Massachusetts State Police and Braintree Police are investigating what caused the crash.
“I would hate to imagine losing one member of your family,” said their friend and neighbor Langston White. “Part of the tapestry of your household, but losing two, the vacuum, the emptiness that you have to fill.”
The group of about 30 hammered a cross into the ground in the woods near the crash site and said a prayer Friday.
Asked what they hope people think of when they drive by, Mercado answered “Drive safe, drive safe.”