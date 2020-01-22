Comments
BRAINTREE (CBS) – Police are investigating a deadly crash near Braintree High School early Wednesday morning.
A car and pickup truck collided on Granite Street by Town Street just before 6 a.m. The car ended up in the woods. Police shut down Granite Street in both directions and later announced that someone had died.
No other information is available about the crash at this point in the investigation.
Braintree High School students can access the school via Franklin or the entrances on Town Street.