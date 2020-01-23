PLYMOUTH (CBS) – Two Plymouth North High School students will be charged after using a penny and a cell phone charger to short circuit an electrical outlet, inspired by a trend on social media platform TikTok.
Two 15-year-old boys will be charged with two counts of attempted arson and two counts of malicious damage to property under $1,000.
“This action caused minor damage to the building. However, this behavior is very dangerous and has potential to cause serious damage to property as well as serious injury to students, staff, or visitors,” said Plymouth Police Chief Michael Botieri.
State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey sent a letter to fire departments in the state warning that the viral TikTok challenge has been linked to scorched outlets in Plymouth and Holden, and a fire at Westford Academy.
The student behind the Westford fire is facing charges.
“This type of behavior will not be tolerated by this department and anyone involved will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law,” said Botieri about the Plymouth incident.