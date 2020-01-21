HOLDEN (CBS) – The Massachusetts Fire Marshal is warning of a viral video challenge that could cause a fire. Peter J. Ostroskey wrote in a letter to fire departments about the trend on social media platform TikTok that he calls an “unsafe use of electricity and fire.”
“It involves using the plug part of a phone charger, partially inserting it into the wall outlet, and then sliding a penny down the wall onto the exposed prongs,” Ostroskey writes. “The result is sparks, electrical system damage, and in some cases fire.”
So far the challenge has been linked to a scorched outlet in Holden and a fire at Westford Academy. A Westford student who participated in the challenge is facing charges, Ostroskey said.
A video of the challenge can be seen here. Some of the YouTube comments include “I almost caused an electrical fire” and “My son just did this and blew out the power in half the our house.”
Parents are being advised to look for signs of their kids participating in this challenge, and to have a conversation with them about fire and electrical safety.