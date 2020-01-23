EVERETT (CBS) – Four people are facing charges in connection with a “violent assault” in an elevator at the Encore Boston Harbor casino. Attorney General Maura Healey announced the indictments related to the October 23 incident on Thursday.
Video surveillance shows that 27-year-old Matthew Haley, of Cambridge, punched a man and then kicked and stomped on him once he fell to the floor, according to Healey. Jose Mercado, 32, of Boston, also allegedly joined in on the assault. Both men are facing one count each of assault and battery.
Healey said an Encore employee, 24-year-old Brittany Dawson, of Stoneham, held a door to the parking garage open for the men to escape and drove them away from the scene.
She’s facing a charge of acting as an accessory after the fact. Twenty-year-old Leilani Reyes, of Somerville, allegedly watched. Both women were indicted on counts of impending a gaming investigation.
The victim apparently did not know any of the defendants, Healey said.
The defendants are due in Middlesex Superior Court at a later date.
Back in September, the I-Team reported that police arrested nine people over one weekend at the casino, and some were charged with assault and battery.