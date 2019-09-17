



BOSTON (CBS) – The State Police Gaming Enforcement unit and Everett Police arrested nine people over the weekend at the Encore Boston Harbor casino. Some of the charges are serious and include, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and drug possession.

For the second time in nearly a month a brawl at the Everett casino led to several arrests. Police say a large fight broke out Saturday night at the main entrance of the luxury gaming resort. Four Lowell residents were arrested as a result of that incident. Police say the group came from a big hotel room party. One of the men is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Police arrested five others in separate incidents the same weekend. Those charges include: assault and battery, drug possession, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and trespassing. Three others have been summoned to court.

In all more than 9 were taken into custody.

Just last month, two people faced a judge after state police say they responded to three fights and disturbances at the casino. One of the fights broke out on the gaming floor.

Encore Boston Harbor opened its doors on June 23. Police arrested four people in the first 24 hours.

In a statement, Encore spokesperson Michael Weaver said:

We take security and safety at Encore very seriously. We have a zero tolerance policy regarding any violation of law or inappropriate behavior and work side-by-side with law enforcement to ensure any individuals involved in such behavior are immediately removed from the resort and handled appropriately by Everett or State Police.