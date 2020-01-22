BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics will be without their usual starting five again on Wednesday night. Jaylen Brown will sit out Boston’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies with a sprained right ankle, the team announced Wednesday morning.
Brown tweaked his ankle midway through the fourth quarter of Monday’s blowout win over the Lakers, though he stayed on the floor of a few minutes after suffering the injury. Brown is coming off yet another solid performance with 20 points — including two extremely loud points on a posterizing dunk over LeBron James — but will have to wait at least a few days for a follow-up.
For the season, the 23-year-old is averaging 20 points off 49 percent shooting, 6.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists — all career-highs. Prior to Monday night, Brown had missed Boston’s previous two games with a thumb injury.
Marcus Smart will likely take Brown’s spot in Boston’s starting five, leaving the C’s bench without one of their best players.
The Celtics also provided an update on center Robert Williams, who has missed the last 21 games with a hip injury. Williams was able to do some running on Tuesday and will get another scan on Feb. 4 after he ramps up his workouts. It still doesn’t sound like the big man will be back in the Boston rotation anytime soon, but it’s an update nonetheless.