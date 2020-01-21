By Matthew Geagan, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics absolutely pummeled the Los Angeles Lakers at TD Garden on Monday night, with Jaylen Brown providing the exclamation point for the victory. In the third quarter, Brown charged to the hoop and thunderously dunked on LeBron James, an image fit for a poster.

Do kids still hang posters on their wall? Maybe it’s more fitting as the background on your computer. Either way, the posterizing slam is one Brown and Celtics fans won’t soon forget.

The jam came early in the third quarter as the Celtics started to pull away in their much-needed blowout victory. Brown exploded at the top of the key and powered his way right to LeBron, finishing with a two-hand slam over King James. James tried to do anything to slow Brown, but it was a fruitless effort. Only a brick wall would have stopped Brown at that moment.

Brown did a bit of mean-mugging as he hung from the rim, earning him a technical foul. But no one seemed to care, with the jam putting Boston ahead 81-63. It energized the Boston fans even more and had Brown’s teammates off the bench and hollering. In a game that had several Boston highlights, Brown’s dunk leads the pack from the 139-107 whooping of the best team in the Western Conference.

Too strong 💪 JB with tonight's @JetBlue Play of the Game pic.twitter.com/homu0NVh4s — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 21, 2020

Brown initially downplayed the slam after the victory, saying he simply made a play at the rim. But the new Kingslayer couldn’t contain his excitement for long.

“I ain’t gonna lie. It was pretty nice,” he said with a smirk. “It was pretty awesome.”

He even admitted that dunking on LeBron was on his bucket list.

For his part, LeBron took being on the wrong end of a posterizing dunk pretty well. He wasn’t offended by Brown’s stare down, either, since he’s used his peepers for a few stare downs of his own.

“It’s not the first time I’ve been dunked on, might not be the last time I get dunked on, but Jaylen’s been playing extremely well this year, and that was a good play,” James said after the game.

Brown, back after missing two games with a thumb injury, was all over the place on Monday night. He finished the game with 20 points, 6 assists, 4 rebounds and 3 steals, another stellar installment to his All-Star resume.

He’s having a career year for the Celtics, and on Monday night, Brown provided the signature play in the team’s signature win of the season. He also gave Celtics fans a new poster to hang on the wall — or grace their computer screen, however you want to play it. You really can’t go wrong with such an image.