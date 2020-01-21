BOSTON (CBS) — Usually, Bill Belichick saves his bragging for when he renames his boat. But on Tuesday, the Patriots head coach let his visor do some flexing for him.
The Patriots head coach has some free time this January, so he’s down in Mobile, Alabama for the Senior Bowl. But Belichick just being there isn’t what’s generating all the buzz; it’s what he wore when checking out the future stars of the NFL that has people talking.
Belichick was spotted Tuesday sporting an “VIII Rings” visor.
Bill Belichick is here. He’s wearing a visor that says “8 rings.” Just, wow. #Patriots #NFL pic.twitter.com/x6bJ1pkPPW
— Matt Lombardo (@MattLombardoNFL) January 21, 2020
That’s a pretty epic flex by Belichick, who has led the Patriot to six Super Bowl titles. He has two more from his time as defensive coordinator of the New York Giants, hence the eight rings.
Belichick has famously had to rename his boat after each of his Super Bowl titles with the Patriots.