COMPILED JANUARY 2020
BOSTON (CBS) — The focus on climate change has been growing globally and establishing the best way to address it has become an important issue in the 2020 presidential campaign. Here is a brief look at where each of the current presidential candidates stand:
Michael Bennet (D)
Senator from Colorado
- Has outlined his America’s Climate Change Plan which calls to conserve 30% of American oceans and land
- Create a Climate X Option that would require power providers to offer zero-emission energy, provide more opportunities for Americans to choose clean vehicles and other technologies
- Create a “climate bank” to create a new market for climate change innovations
- Hold a summit with world leaders during the first 100 days in office to discuss climate change options
- Claims US democracy may not be up to the task of climate change
- Promises zero emissions by 2050
- Will rejoin the Paris agreement
Joseph Biden, Jr. (D)
Former Vice President
- Has a $1.7 trillion climate change plan
- Wants to stand up to fossil fuel companies who knowingly harm the environment
- Favors no new wells on public lands, rather than the outright outlawing of hydrofracking
- Is a strong advocate for the Green New Deal
- Wants Congress to pass limits for emission with an “enforcement mechanism … based on the principles that polluters must bear the full cost of the carbon pollution they are emitting.”
- Ensures net-zero emissions by 2050
- Will rejoin the Paris agreement
Michael Bloomberg (D)
Former Mayor of New York City
- Wants to get the government to a 100% clean energy economy by 2050 at the latest
- Wants to cut emissions by 50% across the US economy in 10 years
- Proposes phasing out all carbon and health-threatening pollution in the electricity sector
- Electrify all new cars by 2035
- Electrify the government fleet of vehicles
- Invest in research & development to move towards a zero-pollution transportation system
Pete Buttigieg (D)
Mayor of South Bend, Indiana
- Plans to invest between $1.5 and 2 trillion of federal funding over 10 years
- Build an electrical grid that is powered solely by clean energy sources
- Wants to double clean electricity
- Calls for zero emissions by 2050 and 3 million new green jobs
- Plans to reinstate the US in the Paris agreement
John Delaney (D)
Former Maryland Congressman
- Has a $4 trillion plan over 10 years
- Wants to start charging polluters for each metric of CO2 they emit
- Proposes ending the federal government’s fossil fuel subsidies and making an annual $5 billion investment in negative emissions technology.
- Wants to further promote negative emissions technology through a reverse auction program that gives first access to government subsidies to companies that can capture and store atmospheric carbon, rather than releasing it
- Will make releasing carbon into the atmosphere more expensive than capturing it, to avoid paying the fee
- Will rejoin the Paris agreement
Tulsi Gabbard (D)
Congresswoman from Hawaii
- Has proposed a bill called the OFF Fossil Fuels Act, which transitions the US to clean energy by 2035
- Supports a ban on fracking
- Wants interim of 80% clean energy by 2027
- Will rejoin the Paris agreement
Amy Klobuchar (D)
Minnesota Senator
- In 2007, introduced a bill to start a carbon-tracking program as a step toward a cap-and-trade system to address climate change
- Calls for major investments in environmental infrastructure
- Would direct the EPA to restore and expand the Clean Power Plan
- Will review every fracking permit in first 100 days in office, but doesn’t want to ban it entirely
- Will restore Obama-era policies like the Clean Power Plan and gas mileage standards”
- Wants zero emissions by no later than 2050
- Claims on the first day of office she will re-enter the US into Paris agreement
Deval Patrick (D)
Former Massachusetts Governor
- Has not outlined a former climate change policy at this point
- Says he will immediately push the US to move toward a carbon-free future
- Wants to help the innovation economy grow and develop solar, wind and other alternative sources
- As Governor, Patrick worked on increasing clean-tech jobs
- Massachusetts joined the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative during his term
Bernie Sanders (D)
Vermont Senator
- Has an over $16 trillion plan
- Sanders’ Green New Deal proposes to renewable power generation and electric transportation by 2030, with complete decarbonization by 2050.
- In Environmental Justice Plan, aims to end exposure to lead and other toxins that are present in crumbling infrastructure, specifically in our water systems and in lead paint
- Wants a nationwide ban on fracking
- Will reduce carbon pollution emissions from our transportation system by building out high-speed passenger rail, electric vehicles, and public transit
- Plans to create 20 million new jobs needed to solve the crisis
- Invest in infrastructure and programs to protect the frontline communities most vulnerable to extreme climate impacts like wildfires, sea-level rise, drought, floods, and extreme weather like hurricanes
- Will end imports and exports of coal, natural gas, and crude oil.
- Will rejoin the Paris agreement
Tom Steyer (D)
Investor and activist
- Wants to spend $2 trillion over the next decade to transition the country to clean energy by upgrading infrastructure and making it more “green”
- Will declare climate change a national emergency on day one of his presidency
- Encourage private business to invest in the green economy
- Will rejoin the Paris agreement
Elizabeth Warren (D)
Senator from Massachusetts
- Will ban fossil fuel exports and all fracking
- Would create a “Cash for Clunkers” program to replace fuel-inefficient cars
- Will create a new, zero-carbon building standard by 2023
- By 2028, wants to attack 100% zero-carbon pollution for all new commercial and residential buildings
- Wants to reach 100% zero emissions for all new light-duty cars, medium-duty trucks, and buses by 2030
- Wants to be generating electricity from 100% clean, renewable and zero-emission sources by 2035
- Will re-enter Paris agreement
Andrew Yang (D)
Former Tech Executive
- Plan proposes $4.9 trillion
- Plan includes ideas for a sustainable economy by transitioning away from fossil fuels to renewable energy, upgrading US infrastructure
- Wants to activate the imagination of entrepreneurs towards environmental issues
- Plans to move citizens to higher ground, away from flood zones
- Wants research on how to remove carbon from the atmosphere
- Wants a constitutional amendment that creates a duty on the federal and state governments to be stewards for the environment
- Endorses thorium nuclear power
- Wants an end to all fossil fuel subsidies
Donald Trump (R)
President of the United States
- Took the USA out of Paris agreement
- Relaxed restrictions on power plant emissions
- Administration looked to relax emission and fossil fuel usage standards for companies
- Administration is seeking to reduce the cost of energy for citizens
- Has increased American oil exports and industry growth, is “pursuing policies that fully unleash America’s vast energy resources and capabilities while promoting responsible stewardship of the environment.”
- Test facilities for emissions-free nuclear reactor facilities, wants to focus research and development on the next generation of energy production
- Called climate change a hoax invented by China
Joe Walsh (R)
Former Congressman from Illinois, conservative talk show radio host
- Has not outlined a plan on climate change
- In the past, has expressed a lack of concern for climate change
- In 2015, tweeted “lol climate change…or global warming…or whatever they’re calling it now.”
- Rejected claims that climate change is a national emergency
- Has now acknowledged climate change is impacted by human activities but says the Republican Party needs to acknowledge its a problem
- Said in a recent interview that the future president needs to address and recognize climate change as a problem
Bill Weld (R)
Former Governor of Massachusetts
- Wants the market to decide, in terms of environmentally green companies
- Believes a carbon tax is a more feasible and economic way to address the crisis
- Supports investment in wind, solar and nuclear power
- Supports rejoining Paris agreement
Lincoln Chafee
Former Governor of Rhode Island
- Has not outlined a climate change plan yet
- As R.I. Governor, he signed a climate change bill which coordinated efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and help communities prepare for the impacts of sea-level rise