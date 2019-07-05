Down To 250 Pounds, Rob Gronkowski Focused On 'Gaining Control Of My Life' In Early RetirementRob Gronkowski said he's trying to scale back everything in his life, instead focusing on himself and his new priorities.

Hernandez Hits Tie-Breaking HR, Red Sox Beat Jays 8-7Pinch-hitter Marco Hernandez hit a tiebreaking home run in the ninth inning and the Boston Red Sox beat the Toronto Blue Jays 8-7 on Thursday night.

Enes Kanter Fires Back At FS1 Host Who Called Celtics Offseason A 'Disaster'Enes Kanter is already coming to the defense of his new team.

Four Very Important Sports Takes For The Fourth Of JulyIndependence Day is a good day to drop some very important, super-serious sports takes. These aren't your standard "MJ-is-better-than-LeBron" types of takes, but rather they are ways we must improve sports.

Chris Sale Is EmbarrassedSale allowed three homers, five earned runs, nine hits, two walks and a hit-by-pitch while striking out just five Blue Jays over 5.2 innings en route to a 6-3 loss in Toronto on Wednesday night. Afterwards, Sale had no explanation, other than to say he is embarrassed.