Jason Varitek Given Best Odds At Becoming Next Red Sox ManagerRed Sox fans love Jason Varitek and many would like to see him become the team's next manager. Apparently, so do the folks who gamble on such things.

Pistons Snap Losing Streak, Beat Celtics 116-103The Detroit Pistons snapped a three-game losing streak with a 116-103 win over the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night.

Red Sox Trade Sam Travis For Jeffrey Springs, A Left-Handed RelieverIn a day where a press conference to address the "parting of ways" with manager Alex Cora was the main story, the Red Sox made a baseball move.

Bill Vinovich Named Super Bowl Referee, Despite Stain Of Infamous Missed Pass Interference In Saints-RamsThe NFL has tabbed referee Bill Vinovich to be the referee for Super Bowl LIV, according to Football Zebras. If that name doesn't sound familiar, then you're probably not a fan of the New Orleans Saints.

Red Sox Brass 'Absolutely' Believes They Beat Dodgers Fair And Square In 2018 World SeriesIn the wake of Tuesday's mutual decision that Alex Cora was no longer the man to lead the Red Sox, the Boston brass addressed their decision and the club's future at Fenway Park on Wednesday. At least they tried to, but they really couldn't -- and wouldn't -- say much.