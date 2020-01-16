SPRINGFIELD (CBS) – The man accused of triggering an Amber Alert in Massachusetts after police said he abducted a girl off a street in Springfield is due in court Thursday. Miguel Rodriguez, 24, of Springfield, was arrested on the Massachusetts Turnpike Wednesday evening.
Police say he forced a screaming 11-year-old girl to get into a Honda Civic at Princeton and Amherst Streets in Springfield about 1:30 p.m. An Amber Alert was issued at about 5:20 p.m. A driver later spotted the car, took down the license plate number and called police.
State Troopers then received several more calls reporting seeing the Civic on the Turnpike. They tracked the car down on the eastbound side of the highway in Brimfield around 7:15 p.m. The girl was found in the back seat and taken out safely. She was said to be ok and taken to a hospital as a precaution.
Rodriguez was pulled out of the car at gunpoint and arrested. Police said they found a knife in the door pocket. They’re still looking into witness reports that a woman was in the car with him earlier.
Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood said Rodriguez was known to them. Police released surveillance video from Tuesday afternoon, a day before the abduction, showing the same girl walking along the road and a blue Honda Civic, similar to Rodriguez’s car, following behind.
Troopers were grateful to all the drivers who paid attention to the Amber Alert.
“They made this rescue possible,” said State Police Lt. Charles Murray.
“She’s an amazing little girl,” said State Police Lt. Bob Ackerman of the 11-year-old. “I couldn’t believe how she kept it all together just speaking with us, it’s amazing. I can’t believe how strong she was dealing with this.”