Amber Alert:11-Year-Old Girl Possibly Abducted In Springfield
CBSN BostonWatch Now
Filed Under:Springfield News


SPRINGFIELD (CBS) – Police have issued an Amber Alert for an 11-year-old girl who was possibly abducted in Springfield Wednesday afternoon.

Charlotte Moccia was last seen being forced into a car at Princeton and Amherst Streets at about 1:30 p.m. She was returning home from Hampden Charter School.

Charlotte Moccia (Image credit Springfield PD)

Police believe a dark blue Honda with tinted windows is involved. The car has distinctive rims and no front license plate.

Charlotte is white with long brown hair, approximately 4’2″ tall & 60 lbs.

Police believe this car may have been involved in an abduction in Springfield (Image credit Springfield PD)

She is believed to have been wearing a white fur-lined jacket, khaki pants, and a dark colored shirt possibly with the logo of the Hampden Charter School. She may have a school-issued laptop with her.

Preliminary investigation suggests that a black male was walking behind Charlotte and forced her into the back of the Honda. A white or light-skinned Hispanic female may have been driving the car.

Anyone who sees her is asked call 911.

Comments

Leave a Reply