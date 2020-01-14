Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – The 41st annual Pan-Mass Challenge has its sights set on another record breaking year!
The organization announced Tuesday that its 2020 fundraising goal is $65 million. That’s $2 million more than last year’s incredible fundraising efforts.
The PMC is a two-day bike ride from Sturbridge to Provincetown and every rider-raised dollar is donated directly to Dana-Farber for cancer research and treatment.
If you’d like to register, donate, or get more information, visit pmc.org