Filed Under:Pan Mass Challenge, PMC


BOSTON (CBS) – It’s one for the record books. The 2019 Pan-Mass Challenge officially raised $63 million for cancer research, treatment, and care.

The two-day August fundraising bike ride smashed their goal of raising $60 million this year.

At a gala in Charlestown Saturday night, PMC founder Bill Starr presented a ‘big check’ to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. One hundred percent of rider-raised dollars goes to Dana-Farber to fight cancer.

More than 6,800 riders took park in this 40th annual PMC.

WBZ-TV is a proud partner of the Pan-Mass Challenge. General Manager Mark Lund and anchor Lisa Hughes were on hand for Saturday’s check presentation.

WBZ General Manager Mark Lund and anchor Lisa Hughes joined PMC founder Billy Starr at the 2019 check presentation. (Photo credit: Pan-Mass Challenge)

Since 1980, PMC cyclists have raised more than $717 million for patient care and cancer research.

