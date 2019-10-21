Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – It’s one for the record books. The 2019 Pan-Mass Challenge officially raised $63 million for cancer research, treatment, and care.
The two-day August fundraising bike ride smashed their goal of raising $60 million this year.
At a gala in Charlestown Saturday night, PMC founder Bill Starr presented a ‘big check’ to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. One hundred percent of rider-raised dollars goes to Dana-Farber to fight cancer.
More than 6,800 riders took park in this 40th annual PMC.
WBZ-TV is a proud partner of the Pan-Mass Challenge. General Manager Mark Lund and anchor Lisa Hughes were on hand for Saturday’s check presentation.
Since 1980, PMC cyclists have raised more than $717 million for patient care and cancer research.
