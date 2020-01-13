LOWELL (CBS) – A Waltham man charged with filming a boy who was getting dressed in the locker room during a wrestling competition at Chelmsford High School appeared in court on Monday. David Menard, 54, of Waltham was ordered held on $2,500 cash bail.
Menard, who allegedly brought multiple cameras and laptops to the school, was charged with possession of child pornography and videotaping a person nude or partially nude for a felony.
The Waltham resident was arraigned in Lowell District Court on Monday.
His defense attorney argued that Menard had the laptops because he is a computer engineer. He has no criminal record and his attorney told the court Menard suffers from a number of mental health issues.
The incident happened Saturday while students were competing in a large wrestling event with 21 schools. When officers arrived at the school, they found a group of coaches detaining Menard and escorting him out of the building.
Police seized a cell phone as evidence. Following Menard’s arrest, police said the number of laptops and cameras he was in possession of made them concerned this could be a “regular activity” he participates in.
Neighbors in Waltham said Menard keeps to himself.
“You’re shocked when you hear anything like that but he’s a weird dude. It’s frustrating and it’s got a lot of neighbors concerned,” one neighbor said.
Menard is due back in court February 11 for a pretrial hearing.