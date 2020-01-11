CHELMSFORD (CBS) — Police said they arrested a man for filming a boy get dressed in a locker room at Chelsmford High School Saturday. David Menard, 54, of Waltham, allegedly brought multiple cameras and laptops to the school.
A large wresting event was going on at the time.
Officers responded to the school around 4:15 p.m. and “were met by a group of coaches who were detaining Menard and escorting him out of the building,” police said.
A preliminary investigation revealed Menard videotaped a boy in the locker room with his cell phone, according to police.
They are working to see what is on the cameras and laptops that were found in Menard’s car.
Menard is not believed to have any connection to the wrestling event, other than being a spectator. He was charged with possession of child pornography and videotaping a person nude or partially nude for a felony.