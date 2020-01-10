BOSTON (CBS) — Julian Edelman’s performance on the football field in 2019 provided a lesson in toughness. He now has an award to show for it.
The Patriots on Friday announced that Edelman is the 2019 recipient for the Ed Block Courage Award. Originally started in the mid-1980s, the award “is bestowed annually upon a player who best exemplifies the principles of courage and sportsmanship while also serving as a source of inspiration.”
One player from each team earns the award, and Edelman was this year’s Patriots pick.
The receiver turned in a career year at age 33, when he suited up in all 16 games plus the postseason game despite battling shoulder, knee and rib injuries. He caught 100 passes for 1,117 yards and six touchdowns. He also rushed eight times for 27 yards, and he went 2-for-2 as a passer, throwing for 47 yards and a touchdown.
The yardage total was a career high for Edelman, the reception total was his second-highest, and the touchdown total was his second-highest mark as well.
In the Patriots’ postseason loss, Edelman scored the lone touchdown of the game for New England, taking a jet sweep into the end zone in the second quarter.
The Patriots’ honorees for the Ed Block Courage Award in recent years include Nate Ebner (2018), Matthew Slater (2017), Nate Solder (2016), Jerod Mayo (2015), Rob Gronkowski (2014), Sebastian Vollmer (2013), Logan Mankins (2012), Marcus Cannon (2011), Wes Welker (2010) and Tom Brady (2009). Steve Grogan was the first Patriots’ first Ed Block Courage Award winner, back in 1984.
Edelman, along with the other 31 award recipients, will be honored at the Ed Block Courage Awards Banquet in Baltimore on March 28.