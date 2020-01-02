



BOSTON (CBS) – Some South End residents still can’t get into their building after part of it collapsed late Wednesday night. Neighbors said the city has ignored the brownstone for years.

“It’s a little bit sad, but hopefully, I’m certain it will get fixed,” said Steve An, as he gazed up at the vacant building on Upton St. in Boston’s South End that partially collapsed a few doors down from where he lives.

Window frames hang from the brick facade. Some bricks smashed the rear windshield of Nancy and Bob Timmerman’s car. “Looked out back and said, ‘wow!’” They visited their apartment a day after the incident next door forced their evacuation. “The fire escapes obviously have a little problem,” said Bob Timmerman.

Boston’s Department of Inspectional Services slapped the property owner, 23 Upton LLC, with a violation demanding “protection” from “Falling debris” that damaged an “adjoining Fire Escape.” The notice said the work must be done within 30 days.

Neighbors say it’s about time. “We tried for years to get something done with the building. It’s an eyesore,” said neighbor James Alan Fox. He said the previous owner let it fall into disrepair over decades until the property was finally condemned. “I often got calls from residents on both sides, neighbors. Some of them, materials were falling on their property, which they were concerned,” said Fox.

Since the previous owner recently died, a new developer was poised to start rehabbing. Then this. “I knew right away what it was. There was no mistaking. It was just like a cascade of bricks,” said neighbor Holly Richardson.

Evacuees who are awaiting word from the city on when they can return, say the property owner is paying for their hotel. The city has issued an expedited permit for emergency repairs.