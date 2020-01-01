CBSN BostonWatch Now
BOSTON (CBS) – Part of a building collapsed on Upton Street in the South End Wednesday night.

The rear fire escapes and part of the 5-story brick building fell, according to Boston Fire.

Photos show large holes in the back of the building and a pile of debris in the alley.

Boston Fire said the building that collapsed was unoccupied at the time.

Five residents from adjacent buildings have been evacuated. No injuries have been reported.

