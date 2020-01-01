Comments
Five residents from adjacent buildings have been evacuated. No injuries have been reported.
BOSTON (CBS) – Part of a building collapsed on Upton Street in the South End Wednesday night.
The rear fire escapes and part of the 5-story brick building fell, according to Boston Fire.
Photos show large holes in the back of the building and a pile of debris in the alley.
A Tech-Rescue response for 5 story brick at 23 Upton St. This is a un occupied posted building. The rear fire escapes and part of the building has come down pic.twitter.com/xPRf5n7QtM
— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) January 2, 2020
Boston Fire said the building that collapsed was unoccupied at the time.
