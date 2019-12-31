BOSTON (CBS) – While hundreds of thousands of people are ringing in 2020 during Boston’s First Night celebrations, the city also paused to remember a Sherborn man who died during the setup for the event.
A moment of silence was held for Brandon McSweeney. The 34-year-old was killed Saturday when a 3,500-pound ballast fell on his chest while crews prepared First Night events at Copley Square in Boston.
An online fundraising page has brought in more than $20,000 of donations in McSweeney’s honor. The money will be used to establish the Brandon J. McSweeney Memorial Scholarship fund.
About 250,000 people are expected to attend Boston’s First Night festivities. Visitors are asked to use public transportation if possible.
Fireworks will take place at 7 p.m. and midnight to ring in the New Year.
Boston Mayor Marty Walsh issued a reminder that public drinking is not allowed.
“This is a family-friendly event, anyone who has been to First Night in the past there are a lot of young people there, so we are asking you to act responsible because little ones are there as well to enjoy their First Night, particularly during the early part of the event,” Walsh said.