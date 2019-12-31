



BOSTON (CBS) – Organizers worried that the weather might have a major effect on the First Night celebration in Boston, but there was only one change – the ice sculptors are out working for everyone to see because they couldn’t work in Monday’s rain.

“We’re excited to be here. This is our first time ever, so we’re psyched that the kids could come with us” said Jess Ratter, of Stoneham. “We’re just going to live it up tonight.”

Families from near and far crowded into Copley Square for the final hours of 2019 and enjoying First Night.

Hot foods, festive gear, live music and dancing – everyone is focused on ushering in 2020.

“We’re hoping to (ring in the new year)!” said Steve Ratter, of Stoneham. “The little guy is the question mark.”

However, this year’s event was off to a somber start when worker Brandon McSweeney was killed by a 3,200-pound ballast while setting up for the event. First night organizers honored McSweeney with a moment of silence at the opening ceremonies.

“Just to pay tribute the best way we can to someone who helped put this event together,” said Event Director Brook Maher.

As for the children at First Night, they’ve got some pretty sweet resolutions, such as “Make new friends!”

And plenty of children at the event had definite ideas about how to ring in 2020.

“Going to have fun with my sister!” said one young attendee. While for another, it’s all about “The fireworks!”

Brandon McSweeney’s brother has started a GoFundMe page for a memorial scholarship in McSweeney’s name. It has already raised more than $40,000.