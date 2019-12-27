Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Riders on the MBTA’s Worcester commuter rail line should expect delays up to a half-hour Friday morning, a day after a derailment on the line.
An eastbound train went off the tracks Thursday evening, just outside of Lansdowne station. No one was hurt and the train was evacuated safely.
The train was removed overnight and crews began repairing the damaged section of track.
Keolis, the company that operates the commuter rail, said the derailment was “an isolated incident caused by human error, specifically the improper alignment of a switch.”
Updates are being shared on the Commuter Rail’s Twitter feed. You can also get information by subscribing to T-alerts.