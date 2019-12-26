CBSN BostonWatch Now
BOSTON (CBS) – There are significant delays on the Framingham/Worcester Commuter Rail line after a train derailed Thursday afternoon. The MBTA said train 518 from Worcester experienced a “low speed upright derailment” before the Lansdowne station in Boston and is stopped.

There were no riders in the coach that derailed and no injuries have been reported, the MBTA said. All trains on the line will experience “significant delays,” and passengers are being told to seek alternative transportation.

Passengers could be seen getting helped off the derailed train.

The MBTA did not say when the train is expected to get back on track. Updates are being shared on the Commuter Rail’s Twitter feed.

