



BOSTON (CBS) — People waiting at the Ruggles MBTA station witnessed the tragic incident where two children and a woman were found dead near the Northeastern University Renaissance Parking Garage.

“Just a lot of people have been coming over to see what’s happening and trying to get information more information about it,” said one woman who witnessed the incident.

Transit police, Boston police and Northeastern police taped off the area around the garage where the two young children and woman were found. It’s directly next to the Ruggles MBTA Station.

Officers could be seen around the subway station looking for witness, later taking some away for questioning.

Benny Walker was among the half dozen passengers on the number 47 bus as it was pulling into the station Wednesday afternoon. He said his bus driver saw one of the children on the ground.

“He jumped off and ran over and he checked the child and somebody yelled out look out,” Walker said.

Suffolk County District Attorney Rachel Rollins and Boston Police Commissioner William Gross were on scene speaking with officers.

Meanwhile, the parking garage remained closed as investigators focused their attention on a car on the top level. It was towed away Wednesday night with a police escort.

Resources are being made available for officers, MBTA employees and any witnesses who were on scene during the tragic incident.

8 Boston EMTs, 4 Paramedics, 2 supervisors, & 1 member of Special Operations responded to the tragedy at Ruggles today. Three patients were given the best possible care we could provide, but it was not enough to save their lives. The thoughts and prayers of the men and women of — Michael MacNeil (@mmacneil19) December 25, 2019

WBZ-TV security analyst Ed Davis said providing mental health resources to first-responders in a situation like this is crucial.

“It’s extremely important,” Davis said. “It gives them a chance to vent…To maintain your health and personal relationships it’s really important for you to talk this out.