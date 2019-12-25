



BOSTON (CBS) — A woman and two children are dead following an incident at a Northeastern University parking garage on Christmas Day. An active police investigation is underway.

Police responded just before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday to the Renaissance Park Garage, where they found the woman and children unconscious. They were pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

“At this point, this is a death investigation,” Boston Police Commissioner William Gross said at a news conference.

Gross said he spoke with Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, and he was upset by the incident.

“This is a tragedy,” Gross said.

Police are still in the process of identifying the woman and two children, who are believed to be under 5 years old. Gross said he would not rush to conclusions about the cause of the deaths.

Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins is leading the investigation.

“On Christmas and the holiday season where many people are celebrating, it can be a challenging and difficult time,” she said. “I feel it imperative that we let people know that there is help.”

She said anyone who needs help can call the Samaritans statewide hotline (877) 870-4673

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

