



FOXBORO (CBS) — After five weeks of inaccuracy and inconsistency, Tom Brady finally looked like the real Tom Brady on Saturday night against the Bills. It was an encouraging sign and a much-needed boost for an offense that’s had plenty of issues in the second half of the season.

After the game though, Brady was once again sporting a bag of ice wrapped around his right elbow while speaking to the media. Considering Brady had been removed from the injury report last week, the elbow wrap on Saturday night was impossible to miss.

Brady said that the wrap is for a “new” injury, but he cautioned all of New England to not panic.

“I feel good. This is a new injury, this isn’t the old elbow,” Brady said. “So, I’ll be fine. Thank you guys, I appreciate your concern.”

Brady completed 26 of his 33 passes (78.8 percent) for 271 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions in Saturday’s 24-17 win over the Bills. Brady also rushed for three yards on a QB sneak to convert a third-and-short and three yard on a third-and-goal from the 5-yard line to try to score a touchdown, absorbing a thunderous hit from Jordan Poyer in the process. Facing the NFL’s third-ranked defense in terms of yards per game, the Patriots put up 414 yards of offense and tied for the second-highest point total by Buffalo opponents all year.

Earlier on Saturday, it was reported that Brady was dealing with tennis elbow, and the QB had been seen shaking out his arm during practice and warmups in recent weeks. But he showed no ill effects on Saturday, putting forth one of his best games of the season.

Brady also shared some self-deprecating analysis for his work done trying to block for N’Keal Harry on a reverse in the first half.

Tom to Rex to N'Keal with a block from TB12. @TomBrady | @NkealHarry15 pic.twitter.com/WPeoJrcu0g — New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 21, 2019

“I’m pretty poor at just about everything other than throwing the ball,” Brady said. “So, I was trying to just get in [Tre’Davious White’s] way. But, it was a good, hard run by N’Keal and it was a good play in the game.”

For as much pleasure that Brady took in winning the AFC East for the 11th straight season and the 17th time since 2001, the quarterback already shifted his focus to Week 17. With a win over the Dolphins, the Patriots can guarantee themselves a first-round playoff bye. As such, Brady is clearly not messing around with any possibility of a letdown game next weekend at home.

“Got to take care of business next week. Try to win, and then it’s a playoff game for us next week. We win, we miss a week, which is a pretty good reward,” Brady said.