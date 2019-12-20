Red Sox Claim Righty Chris Mazza Off WaiversThe Red Sox have added another pitcher to their roster. Boston has claimed righty Chris Mazz off waivers from the Mets, the team announced on Friday.

Gordon Hayward Ruled Out Vs. Pistons, But Celtics Don't Considered Foot Injury A Long Term IssueGordon Hayward will not play Friday night against the Pistons, but the Celtics sound optimistic that his foot injury is not a long-term concern.

WWE’s Lacey Evans Wants To Be Champ In 2020, We Shouldn’t Doubt HerLacey Evans has already beat the odds in life, going from an impoverished childhood to the Marines to WWE, but she's not satisfied.

Patriots-Bills Week 16 News, Notes & Fun FactsThe Patriots have a big matchup against the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium on Saturday, and Levan Reid brings you everything you need to know ahead of the game.

Julian Edelman Reportedly 'Less Banged Up' Than Last Week, Expected To Play Vs. BillsJulian Edelman is clearly hurting, and is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Buffalo Bills. But the Patriots receiver is still expected to play and is reportedly "less banged up" this week than he was last week.