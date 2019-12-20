Comments
WORCESTER (CBS) — The fundraising campaign to pay off fallen Worcester Fire Lt. Jason Menard’s mortgage is over. Thanks to donations from around the country, the foundation Tunnel2Towers announced they have enough money Friday.
This comes five weeks after they announced the initiative and provided the first $100,000.
Menard died on Nov. 13 when he became trapped in a house fire. He was hailed as a hero for helping fellow firefighter Christopher Pace escape the flames.
Tunnel2Towers had hoped to raise the money for the Menard family by Christmas.
The widow of Weymouth police Sgt. Michael Chesna, Cindy Chesna, also received financial help from Tunnel2Towers. Michael Chesna was killed in the line of duty last year.