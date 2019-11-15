



WORCESTER (CBS) — An organization that helps the families of fallen first responders is stepping in to try and pay off Worcester Fire Lt. Jason Menard’s mortgage. Menard was killed on Wednesday after becoming trapped in a house fire.

The Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation officially announced its fundraising campaign on Friday. They hope to have the money by Dec. 25.

Menard leaves behind a wife and three children. He was described as a proud father and dedicated husband who “loved nothing more than his family.”

Worcester Fire Chief Michael Lavoie said,”Tina lost her husband who, from talking to Tina, was an unbelievable husband and Jason’s three children lost a father. So the least we can do for them is to try and relieve some of their financial burden. This is why I can’t thank the Stephen Siller Foundation and the Tunnel to Towers race for their extremely generous donation and the offer to pay off their mortgage on their home. It’s amazing the support we get, I wish we didn’t have to do this again.”

Last year, the family of Weymouth Police Sgt. Michael Chesna also received mortgage help from Tunnel to Towers. Chesna was killed in the line of duty in July 2018.

After the organization announced its campaign and its initial donation of $100,000, donations poured in and they were able to pay off the Chesna family’s mortgage in a few weeks.

Chesna’s wife, Cindy, and her brother-in-law Captain Joe Comperchio of the Weymouth Police were present at Friday’s announcement.

“I want to extend my deepest condolences to Tina, your children, family and friends of Lt. Menard and his brave brother and sister firemen, not only in Worcester but across the world. Unfortunately, I know the pain you are feeling because 16 months ago today, it was me and my family suffering this unimaginable loss,” said Cindy Chesna. “At the time, I was unaware of how remarkable and generous the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation was…The foundation is named after a hero, they honored my hero and now they are honoring your hero.”

The City of Worcester has also established the Menard Children’s Fund to benefit the family. Donations can be made through the Professional Firefighters of Massachusetts website.

Checks made payable to “PFFM Foundation c/o The Menard Children’s Fund” can also be mailed to:

Worcester Fire Department Credit Union

34 Glennie St.

Worcester, MA 01605