



CHESTNUT HILL (CBS) — Rabbi Alan Turetz stands before his newly refurbished menorah that’s been returned to its rightful place at Temple Emeth in Chestnut Hill. “The light of Hanukkah, which begins in a few days, is basically reflective of the light of the human spirit,” he said.

The human spirit is what the temple needs. Last year, thieves stole the menorah, all 500 pounds, yanking it from its cement base until it was found on a street a few miles away twisted and mangled.

That’s when Mike Hynes of Mike Hynes Auto saw the news story and was moved by it. In his business, he knows a lot about twisted metal and offered to help. “I figured they’d have a hard time repairing it, finding someone to do it, where do you go for menorah repairs,” said Hynes.

His technicians went to work smoothing out the metal, finding new lights, volunteers to lay electrical work and a new cement base. Now they’ll be honored at a rededication ceremony right in the season of giving.

“Why not, in the spirit of brotherhood, use this occasion to appropriately acknowledge who these people are,” said Turetz.

Mike Hynes said his business is in the community and he was more than happy to offer help to a neighbor. What he called a simple act has been a humbling experience. “The thanks I’m receiving is much more than I’ve given, to tell you the truth.”

Turetz said he was concerned the theft was a hate crime, but it turns out the thieves were looking to steal the precious copper. No one has ever been charged with the crime.