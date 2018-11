BROOKLINE (CBS) – A Menorah stolen from a temple in Brookline was found in Boston Wednesday morning.

Brookline police say the 300-pound Menorah, taken from Temple Emeth on Grove Street, was found around 6 a.m. at Church and Weld streets in West Roxbury.

There have been no arrests.

Hanukkah, the eight day festival of lights in the Jewish faith, begins at sundown on Sunday, December 2.