



BOSTON (CBS) — Julian Edelman is clearly hurting, and is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game against the Buffalo Bills. But the Patriots receiver is still expected to play — because he always plays — and is reportedly “less banged up” this week than he was last week.

That is according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport on Friday morning. Edelman was seen gingerly going through drills during New England’s practice earlier this week, but according to Rapoport’s sources, Edelman was moving much better when the cameras went off. Edelman may actually be close to his usual self when he takes the field on Saturday, according to Rapoport.

That’s great news for the Pats offense, as Edelman caught just two passes for nine yards last Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. He’s been slowed by shoulder and ankle injuries the past few weeks, which hasn’t helped New England’s struggling offense. Edelman refused to discuss his health when he spoke with reporters on Thursday, stating that his focus was on the Buffalo Bills.

“This is the time that if you want to play football, this is why you play football — for these types of games,” he said of Saturday’s divisional showdown. “This is a big-time game against an opponent who is playing very, very well.”

Though Edelman didn’t want to discuss his health, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady spoke of his receivers toughness when he had his weekly chat with reporters.

“He’s a pretty tough guy. He wants to be out there competing and playing, and I think everyone has a lot of respect for him for that,” said Brady. “He’s a tough guy. Good to have him out there.”

Despite all of his bumps and bruises, Edelman hasn’t missed a game yet this season. He has 92 catches for 1,019 yards and six touchdowns, as Brady has thrown his way 140 times. Edelman is just 14 receptions, 88 yards and 19 targets away from setting career-highs in all three categories.

