BOSTON (CBS) — Jonathan Jones wasn’t spotted at the beginning of Thursday’s Patriots practice, and is expected to be ruled out for Saturday’s game against the Buffalo Bills.
Jones has not practiced all week after suffering a groin injury in last Sunday’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals, a sure sign that he’ll be ruled out when New England’s final injury report of the week gets released Thursday afternoon. The fourth-year corner has played well in the slot this season, a task that will likely fall on veteran Jason McCourty on Saturday — if he’s healthy. McCourty is also battling a groin injury and has missed three of the last four games.
If both Jones and McCourty can’t go on Saturday, rookie Joejuan Williams could find himself covering Buffalo’s Cole Beasley this weekend.
The Patriots practiced inside of Gillette Stadium on Thursday, which is pretty rare during the season. It’s the first time they practiced inside the stadium since training camp. Head coach Bill Belichick said the field conditions were the primary reason behind the move, since the surface is synthetic grass and in much better shape than the natural grass on the practice field.
