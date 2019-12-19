Comments
NORTON (CBS) — A 13-year-old Norton student from Norton Middle School was arrested Thursday on firearms charges stemming from an incident Wednesday where police found bullets in a locker at the school, according to Norton police.
Police said their investigation into the bullets found the day before revealed photos of a firearm the suspect sent to another student.
As a result, police said, they went to the suspect’s home Wednesday evening and found a rifle and ammunition in the suspect’s bedroom. They said the bullets matched those found at the school.
The teen has been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition. They will be arraigned in Taunton District Court at a later date.
An investigation into the incident is ongoing.