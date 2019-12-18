NORTON (CBS) – A school concert was canceled at Norton Middle School after three rounds of ammunition were found in a locker.
On Wednesday afternoon, a teacher overheard a conversation that one student brought five bullets to school several days ago to trade with another student for electronic items.
The teacher informed the school resource officer. Specific students were questioned and searched but nothing was found.
When students were dismissed for the day, school staff searched lockers which led to the discovery of three rounds of .243 rifle ammunition.
As a precaution, a winter concert that was planned for Wednesday evening was canceled while police and K9s conducted a more thorough search of the school and buses. No other ammunition or weapons were found.
No charges have been filed but the incident remains under investigation.