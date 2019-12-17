BOURNE (CBS) – Two teenage brothers suffered life-threatening injuries after a crash on an icy road in Bourne Tuesday morning. Police said the Upper Cape Technical Vocational School students, ages 14 and 17, slid off Route 28 North and hit a tree.
Photos shared by the Bourne Police Department showed the severely damaged pickup truck wrapped around a tree. Firefighters “used mechanical means” to free the teens, who were taken to Hasbro’s Children’s Hospital in Rhode Island.
The crash happened just after 7 a.m. and is still under investigation.
“The roads were being treated, but were icy at the time of the crash,” police said.
School superintendent Bob Dutch confirmed to WBZ-TV that the brothers were headed to school when the crash happened. He said there was no delay for students because there wasn’t much snow on the ground this morning.
“It’s a difficult situation and our prayers are with them,” he said.
Authorities across the state have warned drivers to use “extreme caution” on the roads Tuesday.