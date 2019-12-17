ONSET (CBS) – Another snowy morning commute caused a lot of problems on Massachusetts roads Tuesday morning. In Onset, the fire department said it was responding to several incidents.
“Multiple spin outs and accidents in the area,” the department said, posting a photo of an accident on Route 25 to Facebook. “Use EXTREME CAUTION if you need to be on the roads this morning!”
Areas between the south coast and Mass Pike are seeing slippery conditions as a mix of sleet and freezing rain produced a coating of ice.
The Plympton Fire Department also urged drivers to be careful after responding to two crashes. One on Lake Street left a pickup truck on its side and the driver had to be hospitalized with minor injuries.
MassDOT said it had more than 1,300 crews treating state roads as of 8 a.m. The agency is reminding drivers to take it slow, and don’t crowd the plow.