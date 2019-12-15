BOSTON (CBS) — It was a big day in the advancement of the story regarding the Patriots filming the Bengals’ sideline last week in Cleveland. First, reports of possible punishment surfaced. Then, the video itself aired nationally on TV.
Then, after the Patriots’ actual game against the Bengals began, there was this: The Patriots suspended the videographer who filmed the Bengals’ sideline, according to The Boston Globe’s Ben Volin and Katie McInerney.
“The producer/videographer, Dave Mondillo, is a longtime full-time employee of Kraft Sports and Entertainment. He was suspended last week,” Volin and McInerney reported for the Globe.
The league is still in the process of investigating the matter, with commissioner Roger Goodell promising a “thorough” review earlier this week.
The incident stems from a Kraft Sports and Entertainment videographer in the press box in Cleveland last week to shoot a “Do Your Job” special on an advanced scout who was watching the game as part of his normal duties. That videographer turned the camera toward the Bengals sideline when the game was taking place, which is a violation of NFL rules.
The Patriots admitted that the incident took place, indicating the videographer filmed the sideline without knowing it was illegal.
