BOSTON (CBS) – The NFL is reportedly hoping to conclude its investigation into the Patriots’ latest filming controversy soon. And it doesn’t appear to be great news for New England.
Though last week there was news that the NFL tends to believe New England’s explanation that its video team was filming an interview in the press box and not aiming to gain an advantage by recording the Bengals’ sideline, a pair of reports over the weekend indicate a harsh punishment is still possible.
The Washington Post reported the team could be fined hundreds of thousands of dollars and potentially lose a draft pick or have it reduced in value.
Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, meanwhile, suggested that the punishment could be even harsher.
“There is the possibility of a suspension for a member of upper management and/or ownership as well, sources said, pending the results of the NFL’s full investigation into the matter,” La Canfora reported.
According to the Washington Post report, the NFL is expected to resume discussions about the punishment on Sunday and hopes to have a resolution soon. The Post reported that the NFL views this as a game-day violation and cited several recent examples.
In 2015 the Falcons were fined $350,000, lost a fifth round pick, and team president Rich McKay was suspended three months from the competition committee for pumping in crowd noise. The Browns were fined $250,000 and GM Ray Farmer was suspended four games that same year for sending text messages to the sideline during games.
While the Patriots await their punishment, they’ll take on the Bengals Sunday afternoon.
