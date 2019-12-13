Comments
HUDSON (CBS) — A woman who was shot in her car in Hudson Thursday has died, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s office.
The DA’s office said a 20-year-old woman was found with gunshot wounds in her car on Howe Street Thursday afternoon. She was rushed to UMass Memorial Hospital in Worcester and was pronounced dead early Friday morning.
The attack was targeted, the DA’s office said, but no arrests have been made. An investigation is ongoing. No further information has been released.
