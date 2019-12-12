Comments
HUDSON (CBS) — A woman was rushed to a hospital after she was shot in Hudson Thursday afternoon, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.
The DA’s office said that around 2 p.m., shots were fired into a vehicle on Howe Street. A woman was taken to a local hospital with gunshot wounds. Her condition is unknown, although the DA said she was alive.
No arrests have been made yet, and an investigation is ongoing.
As a result of the shooting, Camela A. Farley Elementary School was placed on lock-down as a precaution, and students are now being released in a controlled dismissal.
No further information has been released.
