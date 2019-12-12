CBSN BostonWatch Now
Filed Under:Hudson News

HUDSON (CBS) — A woman was rushed to a hospital after she was shot in Hudson Thursday afternoon, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

The DA’s office said that around 2 p.m., shots were fired into a vehicle on Howe Street. A woman was taken to a local hospital with gunshot wounds. Her condition is unknown, although the DA said she was alive.

No arrests have been made yet, and an investigation is ongoing.

The scene in Hudson where a woman was shot. (WBZ-TV)

As a result of the shooting, Camela A. Farley Elementary School was placed on lock-down as a precaution, and students are now being released in a controlled dismissal.

No further information has been released.

