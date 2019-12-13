CBSN BostonWatch Now
BOSTON (CBS) — A teen accused of stabbing a state trooper on Interstate 495 in Amesbury Thursday was arraigned in his hospital bed Friday.

Nathan Aguilar, 18, was charged with aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and aggravated assault and battery. The judge entered a not guilty plea on his behalf. He is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing on Dec. 20.

According to Massachusetts State Police, Aguilar allegedly approached a trooper in his cruiser while wearing a black ski mask and brandishing a knife after pulling his van over in the breakdown lane of the highway. They say the 34-year-old trooper, who was assigned to a construction detail at the time, got into a struggle with Aguilar and was forced to shoot him.

Nathan Aguilar in his hospital bed Friday during his arraignment. (WBZ-TV)

The trooper sustained multiple stab wounds to his arm but was released from the hospital later that day. Aguilar was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries but remained in police custody.

Police say there is no evidence that the trooper and Aguilar knew each other so far, and that a motive is unclear.

