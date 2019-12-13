BOSTON (CBS) — A teen accused of stabbing a state trooper on Interstate 495 in Amesbury Thursday was arraigned in his hospital bed Friday.
Nathan Aguilar, 18, was charged with aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and aggravated assault and battery. The judge entered a not guilty plea on his behalf. He is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing on Dec. 20.
According to Massachusetts State Police, Aguilar allegedly approached a trooper in his cruiser while wearing a black ski mask and brandishing a knife after pulling his van over in the breakdown lane of the highway. They say the 34-year-old trooper, who was assigned to a construction detail at the time, got into a struggle with Aguilar and was forced to shoot him.
The trooper sustained multiple stab wounds to his arm but was released from the hospital later that day. Aguilar was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries but remained in police custody.
Police say there is no evidence that the trooper and Aguilar knew each other so far, and that a motive is unclear.
