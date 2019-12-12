CBSN BostonWatch Now
Filed Under:Amesbury News, Interstate 495, Massachusetts State Police, Officer-Involved Shooting


AMESBURY (CBS) – A Massachusetts State Police trooper and a suspect were both injured during an incident on Interstate 495 in Amesbury.

Sources told the WBZ-TV I-Team the trooper was stabbed and a 51-year-old suspect was shot on the busy interstate. The trooper does not appear to have life-threatening injuries, sources said.

It happened on the southbound side of I-495 around noon on Thursday, near Exit 54.

State Police are investigating an altercation involving a trooper and suspect on Interstate 495 in Amesbury. (WBZ-TV)

Police surrounded a minivan in the breakdown lane with police tape.

A van surrounded by police tape on I-495 in Amesbury. (WBZ-TV)

Two lanes are closed to traffic after the incident, which State Police only described as an “altercation.”

