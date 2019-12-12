Comments
AMESBURY (CBS) – A Massachusetts State Police trooper and a suspect were both injured during an incident on Interstate 495 in Amesbury.
Sources told the WBZ-TV I-Team the trooper was stabbed and a 51-year-old suspect was shot on the busy interstate. The trooper does not appear to have life-threatening injuries, sources said.
It happened on the southbound side of I-495 around noon on Thursday, near Exit 54.
Police surrounded a minivan in the breakdown lane with police tape.
Two lanes are closed to traffic after the incident, which State Police only described as an “altercation.”
