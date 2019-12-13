DANVERS (CBS) — Hundreds are expected to say goodbye to Pete Frates Friday. A funeral mass will be held at St. Ignatius of Loyola Parish in Chestnut Hill at 11 a.m. The church is located next to Frates’s alma mater, Boston College.
Before the service, a procession will pass through St. John’s Prep in Danvers, where Frates attended high school and played several sports. Students, faculty, and staff are expected to line the route.
The procession will go by the varsity baseball field, which was dedicated to Frates in 2017.
A group of faculty, coaches, and administrators will also formally represent the school at the funeral.
A public celebration of Frates’s life will be held at St. John’s Prep on Monday from 4-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asked that people consider making a donation to the Pete Frates Foundation.
