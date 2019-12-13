



BOSTON (CBS) – A standing ovation doesn’t often happen at a funeral. But John Frates’ moving eulogy for his son Pete, an icon in the fight against ALS, drew sustained applause on Friday.

“We knew early on that Pete was a gift that had to be shared with the world,” John Frates said at the funeral, recalling how Pete was motivated to help others at a young age.

Even after he was diagnosed with the terminal illness also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease, Pete didn’t stop helping. He helped popularize the Ice Bucket Challenge to “change the trajectory of ALS forever” by raising more than $200 million for research.

Dear @JohnFrates Today you spoke as eloquently as any Dad has ever has spoken about their son. The love shined through. We celebrate the life of @PeteFrates3 Be passionate Be genuine Be hard working And don’t be afraid to be great! R-I-P Pete @TeamFrateTrain pic.twitter.com/xFS3fukeBN — Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) December 13, 2019

John Frates asked friends and supporters to keep supporting Pete’s wife Julie and 5-year-old daughter Lucy, and to “stay with the mission to strike out ALS.”

He also said that Pete believed “there’s no crying in baseball” and that “wallowing in ALS” is pointless.

“So when we walk out of this beautiful, magnificent church after the ceremony is over, we’re done with grieving – we’re done,” John Frates said. “All we’re doing is celebrating Pete Frates, for the magnificent human he was.”

Watch John Frates’ full remarks in the video above.