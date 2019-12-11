BOSTON (CBS) — The bumps and bruises have piled up for Julian Edelman throughout the season. So the Patriots receiver was given the day off on Wednesday.
Edelman was not on the field for Wednesday’s full-pad practice behind Gillette Stadium, held out for “load management” purposes, according to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe. The receiver has been on the injury report for most of the season, and was seen limping late in Sunday’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
The receiver is on pace for a career-high 166 targets this season. Edelman has 90 receptions on 111 targets for 1,010 yards and six touchdowns on the year.
Defensive tackle Byron Cowart was also absent from the start of Wednesday’s practice. We’ll get a better idea of his and Edelman’s absences when New England releases their first practice/injury report of the week later in the day.
Center Ted Karras, who missed last week’s game with a knee injury, was back on the practice field for New England.
WBZ-TV has wall-to-wall coverage of Sunday’s Patriots-Bengals game, starting with Patriots GameDay at 11:30am. Kickoff is set for 1pm, and after the game stay tuned for full reaction and analysis on Patriots 5th Quarter!
You must log in to post a comment.