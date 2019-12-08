BOSTON (CBS) — Usually when the NFL season hits December, it’s Tom Brady’s oversized jacket on the sideline that grabs the attention of fans. But this week, it’s an oversized wrap that the Patriots QB was sporting on his throwing elbow following New England’s 23-16 loss to Kansas City.

Brady took the podium inside Gillette Stadium with a wrap going up much of his right arm, a sight that will certainly cause some concern about the 42-year-old quarterback. But Brady dismissed it as anything serious when inquisitive reporters asked him about the new get-up.

“I just got hit right on my elbow. It’s fine,” he said. “I’ll probably be on the injury report, but I’ll be out there next Sunday.”

Tom Brady, right elbow wrapped, at the podium. pic.twitter.com/rCtHGXoMSA — Michael Hurley (@michaelFhurley) December 9, 2019

It’s good to see Brady still has a sense of humor after the Chiefs knocked him around for most of Sunday afternoon. Brady was only sacked three times during Sunday’s loss, but he was peppered by Kansas City’s usually iffy pass-rush throughout. He threw for just 169 yards in the game, completing 19 of his 36 pass attempts for a touchdown and an interception.

Brady has popped up on the injury report lately, most recently this past week with an ankle and toe injury. There’s a good chance he’ll be back on the injury report come Wednesday.