



BOSTON (CBS) — The seesaw nature of Antonio Brown’s social media presence continues to rise and fall. The currently unemployed wide receiver has spent the last few months alternating between lashing out at the NFL and expressing contrition for his behavior.

On Wednesday, Brown offered the former to the world.

Brown tweeted at 10:42 a.m. that a white player would not remain out of the league as Brown has, if that white player had been in the same situation.

“Guess all mighty @nfl can hold players out against there will no criminal charges pending nothing but a Caucasian player gets a domestic go to jail still out there playing targeted hate against us everywhere my peeps,” Brown tweeted.

Guess all mighty @nfl can hold players out against there will no criminal charges pending nothing but

A Caucasian player gets a domestic go to jail still out there playing targeted hate against us everywhere my peeps — AB (@AB84) December 11, 2019

When called out for seemingly going back on his prior apologies, Brown noted that his current diatribe was directed at the “racist” NFL.

That’s was the fam not the racist nfl https://t.co/VxG06N6LrD — AB (@AB84) December 11, 2019

Brown also shared a USA Today chart of NFL players who had been arrested, noting, “These guys still working.”

These guys still working we know life not fair but targeted hate get intervention filed @NFLPA pic.twitter.com/7NeiWjvorK — AB (@AB84) December 11, 2019

Brown then retweeted several Twitter users who brought up the accusations against Ben Roethlisberger for sexual assault. Brown suggested that he made Roethlisberger better, and that the quarterback is a “loser.”

Check his stats before I came n I was done with that loser long time ago https://t.co/Ya8cbA9WQH — AB (@AB84) December 11, 2019

Though Roethlisberger did win two Super Bowls prior to Brown’s arrivial in 2010, the QB’s TD-to-INT ratio went from 1.57-to-1 to 2.17-to-1 during Brown’s career.

Brown also professed his innocence …

Innocent to proven guilty it’s been 3 months ! — AB (@AB84) December 11, 2019

… before suggesting that he was the victim of a conspiracy. Brown indicated that he believed the owners essentially colluded to ensure that he has remained unemployed since September. Brown also indicated that the media played its part in pushing that conspiracy.

The people witnessing his demise in that graphic are his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, and NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith.

That tweet has since been deleted.

It’s unclear what exactly may have prompted the Twitter outburst, but Brown was named as the most-Googled person of 2019 on Wednesday, something he acknowledged on his Twitter account prior to the tweetstorm.

Brown, 31, forced a trade off the Steelers after last season and then demanded to be released by his new team — the Oakland Raiders — at the end of the summer. The Patriots worked fast to acquire him immediately, but he lasted just one week in New England after getting hit with a civil suit for sexual assault and rape and then sending an intimidating text to a woman who told Sports Illustrated that Brown had made an unwanted sexual advance on her while she worked in his house.

Since his release from the Patriots, Brown has accused the NFL of racism, expressed regret for bashing the NFL, lashed out at Robert Kraft, apologized to Robert Kraft, vowed to never play in the NFL again, offered his services to the Patriots multiple times, and maintained an internet friendship with Tom Brady, among other things.

With just three weeks left in the regular season, and with the NFL’s investigation into the accusations against Brown still ongoing, it seems highly unlikely that any team will be making a move to add Brown before the postseason begins.