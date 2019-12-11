



BOSTON (CBS) – It’s been quite a year for Antonio Brown. So it might come as no surprise that on Wednesday, Google revealed that the various controversies surrounding the former New England Patriots wide receiver made him a top trending search topic across the world in 2019.

Google’s “Year In Search 2019” looks at search terms that had the highest spike this year as compared to 2018. And Antonio Brown is No. 1 on the list for People, ahead of other newsworthy names like Jussie Smollett, Kevin Hart and R. Kelly.

When times are challenging, the world searches for heroes. This year, searches for both superheroes and everyday heroes soared. Explore the trends behind the heroic moments of 2019 → https://t.co/8MTKZRDYEJ #YearinSearch pic.twitter.com/QXGctUo0Sr — Google (@Google) December 11, 2019

Brown started the year by requesting a trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he was one of the NFL’s top receivers. He then landed with the Oakland Raiders, where he fought with the league over helmet rules and got into a confrontation with the team’s general manager.

The Raiders released Brown and he then signed with the Patriots. Soon after he was accused of rape in a lawsuit, but still took the field and caught a touchdown in a game against the Miami Dolphins. His time in New England came to an end after the publication of text messages he sent to a woman that accused him of an unwanted sexual advance.

He has stayed in the headlines by taking jabs at the Patriots, followed by apologies, as well as messages to Tom Brady on Instagram. New England has reportedly decided Brown won’t be coming back this season.

Other local names that trended globally this year include David Ortiz, who was shot in the Dominican Republic in June. “Full House” actress Lori Loughlin was also on the list, appearing in Boston court this year to face charges in the college admissions scandal.

In Massachusetts, the top trending search was the Bruins, who made a Stanley Cup Final run this spring. And snow is always a hot topic around here, with “school closings MA” and “snow day calculator” near the top of the list.